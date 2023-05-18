Citigroup Inc. Sells 133,589 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,589 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.