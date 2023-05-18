Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,499 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

FDS stock opened at $394.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.13. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

