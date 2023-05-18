Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,420 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 495,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

