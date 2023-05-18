Citigroup Inc. Sells 36,942 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

