Citigroup Inc. Sells 51,899 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,899 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 4.1 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $212.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.