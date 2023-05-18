ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 760,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $8.79 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $216.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 86.31%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

