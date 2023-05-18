Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.08. Conduent shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 392,439 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Conduent Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $742.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

See Also

