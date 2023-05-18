CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,814,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4,847.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 398,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.85. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

