Cornelius Boone Sells 5,500 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 79.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 13.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of eBay by 45.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,679 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,619 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

