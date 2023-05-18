Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Buys $24,500.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) Director Linda Grais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

