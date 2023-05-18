Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Buys $24,500.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) Director Linda Grais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CRVS stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.