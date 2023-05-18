CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.84

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.73. CreditRiskMonitor.com shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 1,120 shares changing hands.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

