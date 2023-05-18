Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,247 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 331,538 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

