Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Cypress Development shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 33,605 shares.

Cypress Development Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60.

About Cypress Development

(Get Rating)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.