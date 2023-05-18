Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.26% of Dada Nexus worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

