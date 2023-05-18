Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $59.00, but opened at $60.50. Danaos shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 101,493 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Danaos Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 56.30%. The business had revenue of $252.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 27.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 16.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 270,676 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the second quarter valued at $8,966,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $6,691,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

