Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $470.37 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $503.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

