Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company stock opened at $368.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

