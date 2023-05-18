Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $368.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.