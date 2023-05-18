Denise M. Harrod Sells 2,500 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atlanticus Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.