Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

DM opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $568.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 349.92%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.79 million. Analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

