DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 989.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,126,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,428,000.

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.