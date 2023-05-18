DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 over the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

