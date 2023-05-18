Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Up to $16.08

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $16.44. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 13,240 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $650.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.