Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 480,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $162,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.