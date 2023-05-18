Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,091,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 284,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.01% of M.D.C. worth $160,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

