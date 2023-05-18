Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $168.22 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.82% of Super Micro Computer worth $168,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SMCI opened at $154.31 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

