Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $168.92 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $168,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after buying an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after buying an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Eight Capital reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.