Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $169.77 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $169,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $134.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.80.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

