Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $174.31 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 806,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $174,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

Shares of LPLA opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

