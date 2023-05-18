Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.59 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $175,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 6,650.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after buying an additional 865,136 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in UDR by 32.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,178,000 after buying an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

UDR stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.02%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

