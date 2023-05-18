Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 257,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.92% of Voya Financial worth $174,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of VOYA opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

