Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $153,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,712,000 after buying an additional 209,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $295.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

