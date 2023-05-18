Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,485 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Keysight Technologies worth $162,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %

KEYS opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.