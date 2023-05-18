Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,677 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $159,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.