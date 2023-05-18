Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 740,987 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 740,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $164,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

