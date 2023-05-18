Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Insider Transactions at Doma

In other news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,635.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,870,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 1,317.1% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,095,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Doma Price Performance

NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Doma has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%. The business had revenue of $96.37 million for the quarter.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

