Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

DPZ opened at $305.05 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

