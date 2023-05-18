Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

