Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products Trading Up 3.3 %

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products



Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Featured Stories

