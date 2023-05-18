Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of DEI opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

