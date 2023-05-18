Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Down to $48.42

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.42, but opened at $42.00. Ducommun shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 415,027 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DCO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Ducommun Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ducommun by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading

