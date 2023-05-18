Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.