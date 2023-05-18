Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.
Duke Energy stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
