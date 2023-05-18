DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.60 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.