Dustin S. Sjuts Sells 21,015 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $726,068.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,588.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

RVNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after buying an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after buying an additional 658,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

