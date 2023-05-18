Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.