Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

