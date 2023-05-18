Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DT opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after buying an additional 467,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,790,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,242,000 after buying an additional 570,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

