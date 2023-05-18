Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on DT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
NYSE DT opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
