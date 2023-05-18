Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 754,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a PE ratio of 403.08 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.16. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.