EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $180.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.