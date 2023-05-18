Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Insider Activity at Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

