Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Edison International worth $55,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Down 0.8 %

EIX opened at $69.74 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

